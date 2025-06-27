Dubai Residents Have Been Spotting This Fancy Car Everywhere

Fancy cars in Dubai are just what you’d expect but this one is in a league of its own.

Have a look for yourself:

Residents are swooning over the car on Instagram

“I followed him home,” quipped a user, while another jokingly penned, “This happens when my driver takes my car out without my permission!” Another added, “What a beauty!” Yes, everyone wants to own a beauty like that! “Dubai has always been the showroom of cars,” read a post, and we can’t agree more.

Users are asking which car it is…

The comments section concluded its none other than the Volkswagen XL1! Trust a Dubai resident to own a limited production, two-seater vehicle.

FUN FACT: The car was produced from 2013 to 2016, with only 250 units made in the world. Wow, that is crazy!

