WATCH: Dubai Completes First Successful Air Taxi Test Flight

Flying cars in Dubai? Yup, it’s officially happening… Dubai just pulled off its first successful flying taxi test, and let’s just say… the future really took off.

The future is officially in the air

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the big news on social media, and now the internet’s buzzing.

It’s called the Joby Aerial Taxi, an all-electric aircraft developed by Joby Aviation, and it’s being brought to life in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). It’s sleek, quiet, fully electric, and promises to change the way we move around the city. No noise, no emissions… just smooth rides in the sky.

The launch of the aerial taxi’s first test flight, the first of its kind in the region, was part of a series of daily test operations aimed at evaluating the aircraft’s performance within the local environment, in preparation for the commercial rollout of urban air mobility… pic.twitter.com/bsz0hWiRPe — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 30, 2025

Where will it fly?

When it launches in 2026, the flying taxi will connect four key spots in Dubai:

Dubai International Airport

Downtown Dubai

Palm Jumeirah

Dubai Marina

Instead of spending 45 minutes in traffic, you could be gliding through the air in just a few. And the best part? Prices are expected to be similar to what you’d pay for an Uber Black.

Taking Dubai’s commute to new heights

Moreover, the flying taxi is all about speed, sustainability, and convenience. Dedicated take-off and landing hubs—called vertiports—are already in the works across the city. Think of them like mini airports… but WAYYY cooler.

Sheikh Hamdan’s tweet

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the successful air taxi test is part of wider efforts to prepare for the full launch of the service. He noted that this milestone reflects Dubai’s ongoing drive to position itself as a global leader in innovation and future-ready infrastructure.

Dubai has successfully completed the region’s first test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. Conducted through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority and Joby Aviation, the test flight marks a major step toward launching full operations next year. The all-electric… pic.twitter.com/HPknqvNBwD — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 30, 2025

