Dubai Residents Say Summer 2025 Heat Feels Bearable So Far

By

Something strange is happening in Dubai…

Yep, July is here, and instead of the usual cries of “I can’t feel my face,” residents are taking to social media to say, “Hey, this isn’t that bad?” 

IT’S A SURPRISE!

Dubai residents are taking to TikTok to share their surprise, July weather isn’t that bad right now. Many are saying it actually feels bearable, with some even spotting a light breeze during the day. A few have joked that more people should step outside and enjoy it while it lasts… just as long as no one jinxes it. 

@ishiloveslife Is Dubai actually getting more bareable or is if just me getting used to it? Am I being delusional? Its actually so nice outside and its supposed to be DO NOT STEP FOOT OUTSIDE weather. What is happening? #dubaiweather #dubaisummer #funny #relatable #dubaiweathertoday ♬ original sound – oorsz

Is everyone getting too used to the weather?

Lovin Dubai ran a quick poll, and the results are in — the majority of you think the weather’s been surprisingly tolerable this year. Whether it’s the breezy mornings or the slightly less intense afternoon sun, it feels like summer is going a little easy on us.

Is it global cooling? Are we just becoming heatproof? Or is it… denial?

But… don’t get too comfortable

Before you pack away your mini fan and start sipping karak outdoors, here’s your PSA: UAE weatherman warned that a heat dome could hit next week.

That means temps might shoot up between 40°C and 50°C. So yeah, enjoy the breeze while it lasts.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Fines, Dubai Heat, Cyberbullying, Leave Payout, Chef Nouel

