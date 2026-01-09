A Dubai-Based Content Creator Is Asking Companies To Adopt Remote Work Due To Heavy Traffic

Ever feel like you live in your car more than your apartment? You’re not alone.

A Dubai-based content creator is asking companies to allow employees to WFH, instead of making them spend hours stuck on the road every day. “If someone spends 5-6h on commute daily, that’s almost 30h per week just on the road (100h+ a month),” Naomi D’Souza said.

Work from home isn’t just a perk

Some roles obviously can’t go remote. But most jobs can, especially in today’s digital world. Naomi is encouraging companies to start small, even two days a week working from home would make a huge difference.

“If your company doesn’t trust its team to WFH, that’s already a red flag, or they need to come up with better processes to manage expectations,” she added.

Dubai is already leading the way

The government has been pushing policies to ease traffic, including encouraging flexible work across public and private sectors. Back in November 2024, H.H Sheikh Hamdan approved a Traffic Flow Plan to encourage remote work and flexible hours. The RTA and Dubai HR Department looked at surveys from over 644 companies and 12,000 private sector workers to see what could help.

The numbers speak for themselves: giving people a 2-hour flexible start or letting them work from home a few days a month could cut morning traffic by up to 30%. Even if just 1 in 5 employees works remotely, traffic on busy roads like Sheikh Zayed Road drops almost 10% and Al Khail Road by over 8%. That would be super beneficial for the commuters.

Soo…

At the end of the day, WFH is already an option in Dubai, but whether you actually get to use it all comes down to your company. Even small steps, like a couple of remote days a week, can make a huge difference for your time, stress, and daily life.

