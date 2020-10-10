د . إAEDSRر . س

Arab Social Media Is Convinced It Has Found The Truth Behind The Mike Pence Fly

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday, October 7 in Utah was nothing less of a buzzing event… literally!

When Vice President Mike Pence took centre stage to debate Sen. Kamala Harris on topics such as COVID-19, taxes, China, abortion, employment, health care, racial injustice and police brutality in the USA, viewers couldn’t help but point out the fly that landed on Pence’s head toward the end of the VP debate.

The fly that got social media going NUTS literally stole the show as it clung on to Pence’s white hair for a good couple of minutes and got the hashtag #FlyGate trending globally! And the Arab world believes that they have found the significance of the fly sitting on Pence’s head.

Social media peeps took major digs at the fly-cident and also went a step further by relating it to biblical fly passages

The #FlyGate VP debate incident started trending big time in Dubai after one viewer low-key called Pence a tyrant after relating the incident to a piece of Arabic literature and adding a caption reading,

The “annoying” fly appears in medieval Arabic literature. When caliphs and kings found the tiny creature irritating they asked wisemen why God created the tiny annoying fly, the wise would respond: ‘To humiliate tyrants.’

How could social media NOT make a remix out of the FlyGate incident?! HOW?! But many on tweeps were quick to respond by saying that practically all politicians have had to face the unsparing FLY

From Clinton and Obama to Trump.

Even animals couldn’t help being aroused by the ‘Lord of Flies’ making a comfy home on Pence’s head

Former US President Barack Obama’s previous fly encounter was also dug out and shared among all the buzz on Twitter and tweeps were left impressed at how effectively Obama handled the sitch

