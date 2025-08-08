A Dubai Student Urges Authorities To Mandate Paid Internships

A student in Dubai took to Instagram stories to speak out about something many students have felt but haven’t said loud enough: unpaid internships.

It’s a struggle

In the story, the student shared how unfair it feels to invest so much into building a future in Dubai. Only to land internships that don’t pay. While companies benefit from fresh ideas and hard work, students are expected to work without compensation.

The message was clear. Internships should be learning opportunities, but they also need to respect the time, effort, and financial realities of students.

“I am currently pursuing my studies in Dubai, and I deeply appreciate the global exposure and academic opportunities the city provides. However, I would like to respectfully bring to your attention a pressing issue that affects a large number of students studying here.”

The financial burden of gaining experience

The student further explained the disconnect between the city’s high cost of living and the lack of financial compensation for many internship roles. “Many of us invest a significant amount of money and effort into building our future in Dubai…we are often offered unpaid positions.”

The message also pointed out how unpaid internships can make it harder for students to manage tuition and basic living costs. “This practice not only undervalues the skills and contributions we bring, but also places a financial burden on students who are already managing high tuition and living expenses.”

A call for support

Moreover, the story concluded with a broader appeal for awareness and solidarity. “I am sharing this concern through this message to raise awareness and call for support from other students and professionals who believe in fair and ethical practices.”

Why paid internships matter:

They attract a wider pool of candidates, especially those who can’t afford to work for free.

They promote fairness. Talent and hard work should be rewarded, not taken for granted.

They support long-term talent development, making Dubai an even stronger hub for skilled professionals.

