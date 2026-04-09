Dubai Voices Come Together In Support For Lebanon After Devastating Air Strikes

Just hours after the ceasefire announcement in the region gave people a moment of hope, devastating news came out of Lebanon. Israel carried out one of the largest waves of air strikes in the war so far, hitting more than 100 sites across Lebanon in just 10 minutes and shattering hopes that the region was moving toward calm.

As the news and heartbreaking footages flooded social media, voices from Dubai and across the UAE came together in solidarity with Lebanon

The latest escalation saw widespread air strikes across Lebanon, with southern Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley among the areas targeted.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported at least 182 people killed and nearly 900 wounded, with the number expected to rise as emergency teams continue searching through damaged buildings.

At the site of one of the biggest strikes in Beirut, rescue workers were still pulling through rubble hours later. Among the debris were family photos, clothing, and unfinished school homework – quiet reminders of everyday lives that was suddenly brought to a halt.

So far, more than 1,700 people have been killed in the war, including at least 130 children, and over 1.2 million people have been displaced, nearly one in five people in the country.

Millions flock in to voice their support for Lebanon

The UAE, which is home to more than 150,000 Lebanese nationals, has strongly condemned the attacks and reiterated its stance against violence and escalation.

Residents, influencers, and public figures shared the news and called out Israel for the blatant attacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nada Bashir (@nadaabashir)

Dubai-based radio host Kris Fade shared a series of emotional stories speaking about the situation in Lebanon. Calling the last 20 hours as “brutal, horrible, and unnecessary”, he said there is zero justification for what had happened.

His message resonated with many residents who have family, friends, or deep emotional ties to Lebanon, and his words reflected the heartbreak felt across the community.

Community stands together against the attacks

Entrepreneur and influencer Karen Wazen took to Instagram to express her grief and frustration.

She spoke about the heartbreak of watching her country being destroyed during what was supposed to be a ceasefire, calling the situation unbearable and deeply infuriating. She felt deeply for the trauma the families would be currently experiencing added with the fear caused by constant air strikes – and called for an urgent need for the violence to stop.

Her post struck a chord with many followers who shared and reposted her message in support of Lebanon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan also shared multiple posts calling attention to the attacks and the growing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Other Dubai-based personalities including Anas Bukhash, Safa Siddiqui, Sherif Fayed, and Safa Al Juboori joined the growing wave of support.

Together with more than 1.2 million people – the call for peace and protection for civilians in Lebanon was stronger than ever before.

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