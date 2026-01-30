DUBAI WEEKEND GUIDE: Run From Marathons To Massive Sales This Week!

30 days out of 365 done and dusted. Phew!

Now looking forward to an exciting new month with exciting new experiences…and as always, Dubai’s got you covered

Here are the Top 9 Dubai Weekend experiences that you’ll absolutely want to mark down on your calendars.

9. Dubai rolls out citywide Hag Al Leila celebrations

Dubai is marking Hag Al Leila with a citywide calendar of events, officially kicking off the Season of Wulfa – a cultural initiative centred on community, heritage, and shared values.

This season is all about celebrating belonging, kinship, and generosity through meaningful, family-friendly experiences across the emirate. Hag Al Leila opens the season, which will continue through Ramadan in Dubai and culminate with Eid. Throughout this period, neighbourhood celebrations, cultural experiences, and public activations will bring traditions to life in ways that feel both familiar and contemporary.

Expect Dubai to be dressed for the occasion, with themed lighting, flags, and decorative installations across major roads, bridges, gateways, and public spaces – from DXB terminals to Jumeirah Road and beyond.

Families can also look forward to a mix of cultural activities, interactive experiences for children, sweet giveaways, performances, and storytelling moments hosted at landmarks, parks, malls, museums, and community spaces. Rather than focusing on one location, Hag Al Leila this year is about shared moments across Dubai – so do look out for these citywide celebrations!

When: Key dates from 30 Jan onwards – Until Feb 14th

Where: Citywide across Dubai, including cultural districts, malls, landmarks, and public spaces

8. Run a marathon this week

Dubai Marathon’s backkk!

Lace up your running shoes, cus the world-class marathon is bringing together runners from across the globe to Dubai’s fast, flat course. Perfect for everyone from elite athletes chasing records to someone beating their personal best.

Beyond the full marathon, there’s a 10K race, a 4K fun run, and family-friendly events at the vibrant event village, making it a weekend of fitness, fun, and community. So even if you’re not making the run, drop by to soak up the amazing energy here at one of the world’s most popular marathon weekends.

When: February 1st

Where: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

7. Runway by Minaaz invites you to experience fashion like never before

Watching a fashion show in all its glory should be on every person’s wishlist.

It’s a whole art form in itself, and Runway by Minaaz is inviting you to three entire days of curated style, performances, and runway moments. Every step here is expected to make a statement – especially with showstoppers like Bollywood’s Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, Bling-fame Ebraheem and many more lined up.

Designers, models, and entertainers come together on one stage to celebrate everything fashion & creativity.

When: Jan 30th – Feb 1st, 2026

Where: Address, Dubai Mall Hotel

6. Watch out for World Croissant Day offers!

One to have firmly on your radar this week: AED 1 croissants!

For World Croissant Day, Publiq at Four Points Sheraton SZR is taking over the city with a croissant takeover. They’ll be setting up a generous buffet stacked with croissants in different sizes and loaded with delicious toppings like raclette, pistachio and chocolate fondue.

And here’s the part everyone’s going to line up for: mini croissants for just AED 1, available outside Publiq on the same day. So cancel plans, follow the butter, and thank us later.

Deets:

Where: Publiq at Four Points Sheraton SZR

5. Break into a laugh at the Sand Up Comedy DXB

All about giggles and LOL-worthy moments this weekend in Dubai. Sand Up Comedy DXB is launching a brand-new comedy night series at Covebeach La Vie, JBR, bringing international stand-up talent to one of the city’s most vibrant spots.

The event kicked things off on Thursday, January 29 and the laughs continue this coming Thursday, February 5th with Aurie Styla and his show Now We’re Cookin’ – known for high-energy performances and playful audience interaction.

Add this up to your calendars if you’re someone who’d love a good laugh along with a view.

When: Thursday, 29 Jan & Thursday, 5 Feb 2026

Where: Covebeach, La Vie, JBR

Doors: 7pm | Show: 9pm

Tickets & info: www.sandupcomedydxb.com

4. Check out the Sikka Art & Design Festival

Sikka Art and Design Festival is on till this Sunday, February 1 at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.

There’s a vibrant showcase of distinctive artworks by Emirati artists, UAE-based talent, and GCC creatives, alongside live music performances, hands-on workshops, and inspiring panel discussions.

Set against one of Dubai’s most historic districts, it’s a must-visit for anyone into art, culture, and creative expression.

When: Jan 23 – Feb 1

Where: Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood

3. Dubai Opera gets WICKED

Not a musical opera person? Well this one might just change your mind on that.

Get ready to experience one of the most celebrated musicals of all time, live on stage. Co-presented by Dubai Opera and Broadway Entertainment Group, WICKED brings its spellbinding story, show-stopping music, and spectacular production to Dubai.

Long before Dorothy arrives in Oz, two very different young women cross paths. Glinda is admired, ambitious, and effortlessly popular, while Elphaba is brilliant, misunderstood, and marked by her emerald-green skin. What begins as an unexpected friendship soon evolves into a powerful rivalry that shapes their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

A true global phenomenon, WICKED has captivated over 65 million theatregoers across 130+ cities in 16 countries. So safe to say, you can walk in expecting breathtaking sets, more than 350 dazzling costumes, and unforgettable musical numbers including Defying Gravity, Popular, and For Good.

Deets:

When: Until February 15

Where: Dubai Opera

2. Catch a fireworks display at Global Village

Global Village knows how to put on a show, and this week is no exception. As part of its Hag Al Laila celebrations, the popular outdoor destination will light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks display this Saturday, January 31 at 9pm.

The celebrations continue the following night with a special Hag Al Laila–themed drone show, set to take over the skies at 9:05pm. On top of that, visitors can still catch Global Village’s regular fireworks shows, which take place every Tuesday and Friday at their usual timings.

It’s the perfect excuse for an evening out + there’s always the excuse of visiting for the “culture” (yah, we all know it’s for the food)

Deets:

When: Saturday, January 31 at 9pm (fireworks) | Sunday, February 1 at 9.05pm (drone show)

Where: Global Village

Entry: AED 25

1. Make a shopping run for DSF’s final sale!

Quit literally the best way to s(p)end away January!

There’s one last mega shopping weekend left, and it’s a big one. From January 30th to February 1st, the DSF Final Sale is rolling out further reductions, with 25–90% off across more than 500 brands and 1,500 outlets citywide.

This is your final chance to score end-of-season steals on fashion, lifestyle finds, tech gadgets, and pretty much everything you’ve had your eye on but were waiting to buy at the right price.

As if the discounts weren’t tempting enough, there’s still one Nissan Patrol 2026 up for grabs. To enter, shop at participating stores, spend AED 300 or more, scan the in-store QR code, and submit your details.

Deets:

When: Until February 1st

Where: Across Dubai (1,500+ outlets)

