Dubai Weekend Guide: Selfies At Kite Beach, Caribbean Cookouts, Drifting At Kandura Rally & Much More!

April’s kicked off on a hopeful note – a possible ceasefire. We had a whole bunch of people wishing us “Ceasefire Mubarak!” (when did that become a thing???) and that just shows how much Dubai’s rooting for peace and normalcy to be restored to the world.

So, while we keep our fingers crossed for Friday’s negotiations…

Go out there, enjoy your weekend, and here’s some of the good stuff you shouldn’t miss out on in the city

Read along!

ALSO READ: CEASEFIRE AGREED! UAE Residents React To The Latest US-Iran Update

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

10. Be part of the “We Love Dubai” digital mosaic at Kite Beach

You are invited to share your love for the city at the We Love Dubai activation, now live at Kite Beach.

Running until April 12th, this interactive installation lets visitors become part of a live digital mosaic made up of thousands of selfies, forming a collective message that reads We Love Dubai.

The idea is simple: scan the QR code, take a selfie, and watch your portrait instantly become part of the artwork. Participants can also download their image and grab a sticker to spread the love beyond the beach.

It’s a creative way to celebrate the city’s diversity, community spirit, and the people who make Dubai feel like home.

When: Until April 12 | Mon–Fri 3pm–10pm, Sat–Sun 10am–10pm

Where: Kite Beach, Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We love Dubai (@dubaishome.ae)

9. New French Bistro Le Trottoir de Paloma opens up!

Dubai’s dining scene has a fresh new addition, and it’s about laid-back Parisian charm. Le Trottoir de Paloma has officially opened its doors, bringing an all-day French-inspired bistro experience just minutes from the Museum of the Future.

On the menu, you’ll find standout dishes like tuna ceviche, crab roll, roasted farm chicken, MB6 Wagyu ribeye, and indulgent desserts like chocolate fondant and pavlova. Paloma is perfect for your after-work cheers, business lunches, cozy dinners – you decide the vibe and it’ll match up with you.

There’s cutesy greenery-filled outdoor seating, skyline views, and a warm indoor space that invites you to slow down and stay a little longer.

Where: 25 Jump Street, Dubai (near Museum of the Future)

What: All-day French-inspired bistro and social dining destination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 25 Jump Street Dubai (@25jumpstreetdxb)

8. Free ladies night at the Copperhead

Ladies, heads up! We’ve got the perfect way to kickstart your weekend with a no-fuss night out at The Copperhead. Enjoy complimentary free-flowing mixed drinks and grape from 8pm until midnight every Friday.

It’s the perfect excuse to gather the girls, unwind after a long week and settle into a lively British brasserie vibe by the creek. Feeling hungry? There’s also 50% off bar bites, so you can snack while you sip and keep the night going.

When: Fridays, 8pm–midnight

Where: Marriott Marquis Jewel of the Creek, Deira

Price: Free for ladies | 50% off bar bites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Copperhead (@thecopperheaddubai)

7. BEBABEL brings modern Lebanese flavours to Dubai Hills Mall

Lebanese dining just got a stylish new address at BEBABEL. Blending regional traditions with bold, reinvented flavors in a relaxed contemporary setting – the menu celebrates classics like Siyadieh and Sheikh El Mehshe while introducing creative twists such as Ravioli Shish Barak.

Guests can also sip on Middle East–inspired drinks with notes of mint, blood orange, osmanthus, and ginger, alongside specialty coffees and traditional desserts like Karabij and Ashtaliye Pistachio.

With a warm interior, outdoor terrace with shisha, and delivery options available, BEBABEL is designed for everything from quick breakfasts and business lunches to laid-back dinners with friends and family.

Where: Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai

What: Modern Lebanese dining with terrace seating and delivery options

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeBabel Dubai (@bebabeldubai)

6. Caribbean BBQ vibes take over 25hours hotel with the cookout

Good vibes, great food, and serious Caribbean energy are coming to Dubai with The Cookout! at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. This community-driven event will be bringing people together over some smoky good BBQ dishes, old-school jamming, and laid-back cookout culture.

With DJ Crownprince and international DJs spinning Caribbean classics + games like Jenga, dominoes, beer pong, Uno, and video games – it’s fo’suree going to be the much-needed social hangout you look out for on weekends.

All you gotta do is show up with your squad and enjoy the cookout.

When: Saturday, April 11

Where: 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Tickets: AED 105 online | AED 150 at the door

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The CookOut ! (@thecookoutae)

5. Dubai’s wheeling back the Kandura Rally

Kandura Rally is back for its 5th edition at Dubai Festival City, revving up the weekend with speed, style, and serious automotive passion. There’s going to be 500+ cars and bikes lined up – all from classic rides and supercars to modified machines, trucks, and super bikes.

Also a heads up, you’re ALSO signing up to watching high-energy competitions, drift experiences, and a motoring showcase that celebrates the UAE’s automotive culture and style.

Whether you’re there to admire the rides, feel the engines roar, or snap the perfect photo, there’s plenty to keep the adrenaline flowing.

When: Saturday, April 11

Where: Dubai Festival City

Tickets: General AED 25 | Free for under 16 | Prodrift Experience AED 150

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KANDURA RALLY (@kandurarallydubai)

4. Let the kiddos experience buzz-worthy fun at the Bee Scientist Program

It is a workshop where education meets fun – something parents would truly appreciate with all the online learning that’s been going on. The Bee Scientist Program – Kids Edition at Terra is a hands-on workshop where kids dive into the fascinating world of bees and pollinators.

Across interactive experiments, hive observations, and honey-making activities, little ones will learn about bee biology, pollination, and the vital role these tiny creatures play in our ecosystem.

Spaces are limited to 15 participants per session, so chop-chop!

When: Sat 11 & 18 Apr, 10am–2pm

Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai, Jebel Ali

Tickets: AED 500

Info & Booking: terra.expocitydubai.com | +971 4 555 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra (@visitterra.ae)

3. Art in motion at the Bluewaters Art Festival

Returning for its second edition is dubai’s prettiest ever creative scene – the Bluewaters Art Festival. Running from April 11–24, this year’s theme – Habitat, transforms Bluewaters Island into a living canvas, with murals, interactive installations, and immersive experiences popping up across the island.

It’s an art experience that moves along with you while taking you on a cultural adventure.

Oh, also all pieces are created by regional and international artists, technologists, and creators. It’s sure going to be a memorable walk through their minds.

When: Sat 11–Thu 24 Apr 2026

Where: Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina

More Info: bluewatersdubai.ae | +971 800 73 8245

2. Ride the waves at DIMC’s ’26 season

Dubai International Marine Club kicked off its 2025–2026 season, and after a small hiatus in between due to the weather conditions, they’re back on the waves again. From traditional dhow sailing and offshore powerboating to kitesurfing, kayaking, and aquabike racing, the event’s promised a full year of adrenaline-packed action across Dubai’s coastline.

So even if you choose to cheer from the shore or take the helm yourself, this year’s calendar blends the city’s maritime heritage with cutting-edge watersports.

Iconic venues like Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Islands, and Al Jaddaf will be playing host to everything from heritage regattas to high-speed championships.

When: Sat 11 Oct 2025 – Sun 17 May 2026

Where: Various locations across Dubai – including Dubai Harbour, Dubai Islands, Dubai Offshore Sailing Club & Al Jaddaf

More Info: dimc.ae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIMCUAE (@dimcuae)

1. Dubai, fine dine your way with these amazing offers!

Foodies, this one’s for you. Dubai, A Fine Way To Dine is here, offering a curated selection of fine dining experiences across the city for a limited time. From 28 March to 12 April, enjoy exclusive tasting menus, set menus, and up to 50% off at some of Dubai’s most sought-after restaurants.

Week 1 highlights include Trèsind Studio, Jun’s, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, TakaHisa, and MANĀO, serving up everything from contemporary Indian and modern Italian to Japanese omakase and innovative Thai. So get planning that foodie date or a treat-yourself night out, this is your chance to explore Dubai’s dining scene in style without breaking the bank.

When: 28 March – 12 April 2026

Where: Fine dining venues across Dubai

THE LOVIN’ DUBAI SHOW: Iran Attacks Day 41, UAE Unity & Gaza Weddings