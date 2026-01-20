Dubai Weighs In On The Beckham Family Feud After Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence

The internet woke up to a family feud this morning.

The Beckham family drama has officially left the group chat and entered the public arena with Brooklyn breaking his silence on the speculated family feud

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has spoken out publicly for the first time about his relationship with his parents – Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. And he’s made it very clear that reconciliation is not on his to-do list.

“I’ve been silent for years”

In a series of 6 Instagram stories shared with his 16 million followers, the 26-year-old said he’s spent years trying to keep family matters private… but claims he was pushed to breaking point.

Brooklyn accused his parents of “controlling” and attacking him and his wife, through the press and stated that they tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship.

They allegedly turned people, including his siblings, against the couple.

The Nicola factor

A big part of Brooklyn’s statement centred on how Victoria and David treated his wife — Nicola Peltz Beckham, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn said Nicola has been “consistently disrespected” by his family, despite efforts to keep the peace. He also reignited that long-standing wedding rumour, claiming his mother cancelled making Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute.

He also said that their first dance was “hijacked” by his mother, who supposedly danced very inappropriately and made him feel “uncomfortable and humiliated” on his own wedding day.

Silence from the other end

Sir David was photographed in Davos ahead of a World Economic Forum podcast recording shortly after Brooklyn’s posts went live, but he has not publicly commented on the situation.

Victoria Beckham has also remained silent, at least for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

But as expected, the internet jumped in on the case and have revived several videos and photos to re-analyse them in the light of the new events.

Tagging along were Dubai content creators who hopped onto the conversation. From heartfelt takes to full-blown memes, timelines across the city were buzzing today. Many half-jokingly (half-seriously) also asked Brooklyn to release the wedding tapes.

Family drama, fashion disputes, and Instagram statements – this saga had all the ingredients of peak internet chaos…and something tells us this conversation isn’t ending anytime soon.

Stay tuned… because if there’s one thing Dubai socials stay glued to, it’s a story that keeps unfolding.

