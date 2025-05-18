Dubai Will Add New Bus Lanes & Smart Tech to Make Commutes Easier

Dubai’s bus network is getting a major upgrade

RTA is rolling out big improvements to make public transport in Dubai faster, smarter & more reliable. With smart systems and AI now powering the network, buses are running more efficiently, sticking to schedules better, and keeping riders happier.

Dubai’s fleet of 1,390 buses completes 11,000 daily trips, covering 333,000 km and serving over 500,000 people, reaching 88% of the city.

What’s new?

RTA is adding 13 km of dedicated bus and taxi lanes, bringing the total to 20 km. This move is set to:

Cut journey times by 41%

Improve bus arrival times by 42%

Increase ridership by 10%

New smart bus stations are also on the way, with better pedestrian and cycling access, sustainability features, and accessibility for all.

These upgrades are part of RTA’s plan to make public transport the first choice for daily travel, while supporting a greener, more connected Dubai.

