Dubai’s 8 Coziest Winter Pop-Ups To Visit This Season

You know winter has officially arrived in Dubai when your feed turns into a reel of twinkly lights, steaming hot chocolate, and pop-ups that look straight out of a holiday movie.

It’s the season of perfect weather, cozy corners, dreamy menus, and all the feel-good vibes. And honestly, these winter pop-ups are the main characters. Here are the ones worth adding to your list this year.

8. Limited Dubai screams winter

This cozy lakeside pop-up brings together local favourites like Bound Burgers, Sillage, and Stuffed Buns. Expect juicy burgers, truffle fries, and desserts that are totally photogenic. Golden lights set the dreamy vibe, and you might spot turtles or ducks nearby (or even H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum!). Pet-friendly too, so your furry friend can join the fun.

Location: Al Marmoom Desert, near Al Qudra Lakes

7. Sadeem offers a celestial experience under the desert stars

Sadeem (meaning “nebulae” in Arabic) is all about vibes. Plush seating, firepits, and soft oud music make it feel like dining under the stars. Grab some chicken satay baos, rose pistachio baklava cheesecake, or specialty coffee while chilling with family or friends. It’s also totally Sheikh Mohammed-approved and perfect for a cozy desert night.

Location: Al Marmoom Desert, near Al Qudra Lakes

6. One Degree café is all about desert fun

If this spot hasn’t been taking over your TikTok lately… something’s wrong with your FYP. Bedouin tents, camels, tanoura dancing, fire shows, and kid zones make this pop-up a desert playground. Hot dogs, sliders, marshmallow fire pits, and premium coffee keep everyone happy. It’s all the fun of a festival, but in the middle of the desert.

Location: Margham Desert, off E44 Dubai–Sharjah border

5. Parker’s Desert Café is chill GOALSS

This screams aesthetic, but all in a cozy atmosphere. All-day dining with breakfast, burgers, Matilda Cake, and weekend brunches in a laid-back luxury desert setup. Great for catching up with friends or just enjoying the desert vibes with coffee in hand. Don’t forget to snap some pics too for all the outdoor szn memories!

Location: Al Marmoom Desert

4. The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens is now open

The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens has opened its doors with a whole line-up of experiences under the open sky. Expect live entertainment, a lush garden vibe, and plenty of foodie spots to explore. New additions include Cipriani Dolci, SLRP Ramen & Rolls Bar, and Maxzi – The Good Food Shop, while homegrown favs like Public, Home Bakery, Omar Odali, Asma, and Kokoro are back after last year’s popularity. Perfect for a chill day out with friends or family.

Location: Nad Al Sheba

3. You can never go wrong with Marsa Boulevard

Marsa Boulevard is the place to be this season, with sunset hangs, late-night bites, and plenty of fun. Foodies can enjoy Carousel’s rotating chef lineup, London’s WatchHouse coffee, returning favourites like Home Bakery and Lost in Tokyo, plus new spots like The Grotto, Nablus, and Curly House.

Catch fashion events, workshops at Studio 152, art installations, live performances, or just chill by the waterfront. Winter in Dubai never looked this good.

Location: Al Kheeran – Marsa Al Khor

2. Hidden Café is insta heaven

It’s a dreamy escape from city life. Boho-chic vibes meet mirrored art installations, comfy deck chairs, and fusion dishes reflecting UAE cultures. It’s perfect for sunsets, selfies, and just chilling with friends. Sip on specialty drinks, snack on unique bites, and soak up the serene desert views while the friendly staff makes you feel right at home. Food, fun, adventure, and epic photo ops? Check, check, and check.

Location: Al Lesaily

1. Winter Garden in Al Habtoor Palace is always a classic

The Winter Garden is back at Al Habtoor Palace, bringing all the cozy, festive vibes you love. Seasonal bites, sweet treats, and international favorites from a variety of food kiosks. Families can kick back while the little ones enjoy the dedicated kids’ play area. If it’s a casual evening or a weekend outing, the Winter Garden is the perfect spot to soak up the magic of the season right in the heart of the city.

Location: Al Habtoor City – Sheikh Zayed Rd

