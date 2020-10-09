د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai’s Jewish Community Openly Celebrates Sukkot In The Emirate For The First Time In History

Dubai’s secret Jewish community can finally celebrate their festivities and traditions openly (thanks to the recent US-brokered normalization between the UAE and Isreal) and boiiii is it a sight to behold.

Starting from Friday, October 2, Dubai’s Jewish expats indulged in a week-long harvest festival of all things Sukkot (AKA the Festival of Shelters) over the last one week and the community was left shooketh seeing Burj Khalifa joining in on the celebrations as well.

Dubai peeps were more than happy to share how the morning Jewish prayers are done during the week-long festival of Sukkot – which are followed by the recital of the complete Hallel

With Dubai being a melting pot of culture and diversification, many took to social media to share their first-ever Sukkot in the UAE with brothers and sisters of other nationalities

The temporary shelter built during the festival of Sukkot sees a small, hut-like structure made of sticks, leaves and twine.

Social media is flooding with sweet and positive messages as people in Israel are commending UAEs efforts and are inviting those living and celebrating here in the Emirates to join them in Jerusalem for the festivities next year!

A traditional tent for sukkah was also seen at the base of the Burj Khalifa, outside the first kosher restaurant in the UAE!!

