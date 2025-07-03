Dubai’s Real Estate Market Isn’t Slowing Down And There’s Proof

It’s the middle of 2025, and Dubai is giving main character energy on all fronts, be it tourism, tech, or the ever-dynamic skyline that seems to change every time you blink. But lately, there’s been a quiet debate floating around: Is the real estate market finally cooling off?

Some reports hinted at it. Analysts whispered that the market will see a price correction (lowering) of up to 15% due to there being more supply than demand. But Dubai, as usual, has a different plan. And a new market update from fäm Properties just confirmed what every agent sprinting between site visits already knew, Dubai’s real estate market is breaking records and showing no signs of slowing down.

In the first half of 2025, Dubai recorded a whopping 98,603 property sales, worth a combined AED 326.7 billion

That’s a 40% year-on-year jump!

A huge chunk of that momentum came from a blockbuster second quarter. Q2 2025 alone clocked in 53,118 transactions, worth a staggering AED 184 billion, officially the strongest quarter in the city’s real estate history. It even beat the previous record set just last year in Q4 2024 by 25%.

Headlines can be convincing, but the data just doesn’t back it up. With record-breaking transactions, rising prices, and strong performance across every property type, the Dubai market is clearly still in growth mode.

Reports may come and go, but these numbers? They’re real, they’re current, and they’re telling a story of a city that’s still building, buying, and booming.

