"Dogs In Dubai" Are Reminding Pet Parents Of The UAE's Intense Summer Heat & Its Effects On Doggos
This is a major PSA to ALL pet parents out there! Summer is just around the corner and with that, it’s time to recap on essential pet parenting 101 for the summer.
From sharing information on lost pets and rescue animals to sharing tips on how to train furballs, ideas on free venues you can take your paws for an outing and even reminders on how to care for your sweet little doggos, the community-centric Facebook group ‘Dogs in Dubai‘ is here with another major notice for all.
“What to look out for when walking your dog during the summer”
The post goes on to remind furball mommies and daddies that doggos are not immune to the region’s intense summer heat, and to be mindful of their health when taking them out on walks.
“What to look out for when walking your dog during the summer. Please consider their paws on the hot ground and never ever leave your dog in a car or any enclosed space without AC.
There are some breeds for which heatstroke is a higher risk, and these breeds usually include dogs with short snouts:
- Pugs.
- Boxers.
- French Bulldogs.
- Bulldogs.
- Pekingese.
- Boston Terriers.
We also see a lot of Chow chows suffering from heatstroke here.”
REMEMBER: Instead of sweating, doggos cool off by panting! “When panting isn’t enough, a dog’s body temperature rises. This can be fatal if not corrected quickly”
Heatstrokes are common for dogs when placed in a hot environment, but more than that it’s the lack of care by pet owners that leads to such health complications in dogs.
- Be a responsible parent to your pet and remember to carry water and treats for your furball when out
- Do NOT forget your dog in a car or leave them in a non-shaded area with direct exposure to sunlight
- Try walking in mostly shaded areas
- Try avoiding the hot pavement and walk on grass as much as possible
