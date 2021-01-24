"Dogs In Dubai" Are Reminding Pet Parents Of The UAE's Intense Summer Heat & Its Effects On Doggos 

*ALERT 🚨 *

This is a major PSA to ALL pet parents out there! Summer is just around the corner and with that, it’s time to recap on essential pet parenting 101 for the summer.

From sharing information on lost pets and rescue animals to sharing tips on how to train furballs, ideas on free venues you can take your paws for an outing and even reminders on how to care for your sweet little doggos, the community-centric Facebook group ‘Dogs in Dubai‘ is here with another major notice for all.

“What to look out for when walking your dog during the summer”

The post goes on to remind furball mommies and daddies that doggos are not immune to the region’s intense summer heat, and to be mindful of their health when taking them out on walks.

“What to look out for when walking your dog during the summer. Please consider their paws on the hot ground and never ever leave your dog in a car or any enclosed space without AC.

There are some breeds for which heatstroke is a higher risk, and these breeds usually include dogs with short snouts:

Pugs.

Boxers.

French Bulldogs.

Bulldogs.

Pekingese.

Boston Terriers.

We also see a lot of Chow chows suffering from heatstroke here.”