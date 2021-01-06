د . إAEDSRر . س

Egyptian Singer Amr Diab Gets In A Few Fan Selfies Ahead Of His Dubai Concert

The Egyptian delight of a megastar, Amr Diab AKA “The Father of Mediterranean Music” is here amongst us people!!

And ahead of his concert at Dubai International Stadium on January 22, the 59-year-old singer was seen entertaining friendly selfies with his fans here in Dubai.

Being one of the biggest stars in the Middle East, Diab sees a MASSIVE fan following and that too with his first TV series titled “El Seera”, his star power is clearly at an all-time high. Not just that but the Arab sensation just recently dropped his album, “Ya Ana Ya La’aa” ( It Is Me Or No) on December 25, 2020 and fans have been swooning over the Western and Mediterranean mix of melodious tracks.

In the bizz for 30+ years, the trendsetter has Dubai’s temperature soaring high with his presence alone. The ladies man knows how to work his charm and we totes STAN!

The actor/singer/composer/heartthrob slash ufff… basically the all-rounder Egyptian talent rang in the new year here in the city in the most Dubai-esque poss…

On board a boujee yacht with the best of Dubai’s fireworks going off in the background. Tis’ the life fam.

