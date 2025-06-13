Emaar Property Owners Can Now Buy and Sell On Its New Global Resale Platform

Another feather in the cap for Emaar Properties! The real estate developer has just launched VYOM — a global digital resale platform for Emaar homeowners and investors.

VYOM aims to transform how Emaar homes are bought and sold

So, no more middlemen, messy listings, or unclear pricing!

The platform promises to be user-friendly, combined with expert assistance from professionals who make the process smooth, simple and trustworthy.

How does it work?

VYOM allows you to list your property, upload photos, and manage inquiries — all in one sleek, transparent interface.

It offers a secure and transparent alternative to traditional channels.

It enhances direct engagement between buyers and sellers.

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar sums it up

According to Alabbar, “VYOM is more than a platform – It is a new way of thinking about property resale. It puts autonomy, trust, and speed into the hands of our customers.”

Emaar has some more plans…

The real estate giant is all set to expand the platform’s features to include rental listings and a dedicated mobile app. Wow, life is about to get a whole lot easier!

