Emaar Property Owners Can Now Buy and Sell On Its New Global Resale Platform

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Another feather in the cap for Emaar Properties! The real estate developer has just launched VYOM — a global digital resale platform for Emaar homeowners and investors.
For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp
So, no more middlemen, messy listings, or unclear pricing!
The platform promises to be user-friendly, combined with expert assistance from professionals who make the process smooth, simple and trustworthy.
VYOM allows you to list your property, upload photos, and manage inquiries — all in one sleek, transparent interface.
It offers a secure and transparent alternative to traditional channels.
It enhances direct engagement between buyers and sellers.
According to Alabbar, “VYOM is more than a platform – It is a new way of thinking about property resale. It puts autonomy, trust, and speed into the hands of our customers.”
View this post on Instagram
The real estate giant is all set to expand the platform’s features to include rental listings and a dedicated mobile app. Wow, life is about to get a whole lot easier!
READ NEXT: Burj Khalifa District Just Got An Island And It’s Next-Level Luxe!
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service