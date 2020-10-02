Emirates Have Been Fined Over 1 MILLION Dirhams For Accidentally Flying Over Iran

Dubai-based airline, Emirates has been fined AED1,469,188 ($400,000) by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) for flying through Tehran’s flight information region (FIR).

Because of the fact that the Emirates carriers were operating under JetBlue’s (an American low-cost airline) designator code on codeshare flights, the airline was imposed with such a hefty fine.

Simple Flying further elaborated on the incident and clarified that,

The United States bans its air carriers from flying through airspace that it deems dangerous. However, it seems as though it can also prohibit other carriers depending on the circumstances. This is the case when a foreign air carrier is operating a flight with a United States airline code, for example, during codeshare operations. In June 2019, the DOT fined Lufthansa $25,000 for illegal taxation.

So, in a nutshell, NOTAM prohibits US carriers from operating in the airspace around Tehran. This ALSO affects flights that carry the code of a US carrier.