Emirates Halts Flights To And From Australian Cities Indefinitely

Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to South Africa from January 16 to 28. It has been announced that Emirates are also suspending flights to and from Australian cities, indefinitely. The cause is still unclear but Emirates states that it is due to “operational reasons.” Emirates Airlines will halt flights to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney

Customers with tickets to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will not be allowed to travel after the final scheduled flights to the cities. Those affected by this travel changes are advised to contact Emirates or their travel agent to rebook at a later date. The suspension of the flights are “until further notice.” The final flights between Dubai and the Australian cities are listed below: Dubai to Brisbane: EK430 on January 16 Brisbane to Dubai: EK431 on January 17 Dubai to Melbourne: EK408 on January 19 Melbourne to Dubai: EK409 on January 20 Dubai to Sydney: EK414 on January 18 Sydney to Dubai: EK415 on January 19

The indefinite suspension of the flights has left some people in awe about possibly being stranded

Due to Aus govt restrictions, Emirates has just now indefinitely suspended all flights to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane from 19/20 January, devastating thousands of Australian citizens trying to return to Australia#strandedaussies #abandonedaussies https://t.co/CvVsGngOoV — Emily 😷 (@emicatherine) January 15, 2021

Total disaster for stranded Australians in Europe. Emirates has suspended all flights to/from Dubai and Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane indefinitely due to recent national cabinet decision to lower the cap on international arrivals. — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) January 15, 2021