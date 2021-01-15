Announcements
Emirates Halts Flights To And From Australian Cities Indefinitely
Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to South Africa from January 16 to 28. It has been announced that Emirates are also suspending flights to and from Australian cities, indefinitely. The cause is still unclear but Emirates states that it is due to “operational reasons.”
Emirates Airlines will halt flights to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney
Customers with tickets to Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will not be allowed to travel after the final scheduled flights to the cities. Those affected by this travel changes are advised to contact Emirates or their travel agent to rebook at a later date. The suspension of the flights are “until further notice.”
The final flights between Dubai and the Australian cities are listed below:
Dubai to Brisbane: EK430 on January 16
Brisbane to Dubai: EK431 on January 17
Dubai to Melbourne: EK408 on January 19
Melbourne to Dubai: EK409 on January 20
Dubai to Sydney: EK414 on January 18
Sydney to Dubai: EK415 on January 19