AIRMAGEDDON: Emirates Says LHR Is Incompetent Following ‘Virtually Impossible’ Demands

London Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, sent shockwaves through the airline community after announcing the airport would cap the number of people permitted to fly in and out – limiting passenger traffic to 100,000 per day which, according to Emirates, represents a 50%+ daily passenger cut.

The move was made due to post-COVID staff shortages which resulted in lengthy queues and a drop in service, but it comes at a cost – fewer flights. Emirates is now fighting back at the unrealistic demands put in place by the airport. The Dubai airline issued a lengthy statement declaring the demands to allow airlines just 36 hours to comply with the caps, ‘regrettable’.

*All quotations are via an Emirates spokesperson

It is therefore highly regrettable that LHR last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air.

To give our passengers a better, more reliable service this summer and to keep our colleagues safe – we’ll be implementing a departing passenger cap of 100k from today to 11 Sept. Read more from our CEO about why we’re doing this here: https://t.co/kf3WdJeLbe pic.twitter.com/bJSlf3L95f — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) July 12, 2022

“Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers”

Emirates values our partnerships with airport stakeholders across our network with whom we engage continuously, and collaboratively, to secure our flight operations and ensure minimal customer disruption, particularly over the peak travel months. It is therefore highly regrettable that LHR last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air. Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance.

“We reject these demands” Emirates state they are fully ready and capable of handling their flights

This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands. At London Heathrow airport (LHR), our ground handling and catering – run by dnata, part of the Emirates Group – are fully ready and capable of handling our flights.So the crux of the issue lies with the central services and systems which are the responsibility of the airport operator. Emirates is a key and steadfast operator at LHR, having reinstated 6 daily A380 flights since October 2021. From our past 10 months of regularly high seat loads, our operational requirements cannot be a surprise to the airport.

Emirates went to say their operational requirements should not be a surprise and that Heathrow is showing a blatant disregard to customers

Now, with blatant disregard for consumers, they wish to force Emirates to deny seats to tens of thousands of travellers who have paid for, and booked months ahead, their long-awaited package holidays or trips to see their loved ones. And this, during the super peak period with the upcoming UK holidays, and at a time when many people are desperate to travel after 2 years of pandemic restrictions.

Emirates says compliance, which would mean rebooking passengers would be virtually impossible, and not realistic

Emirates believes in doing the right thing by our customers. However, re-booking the sheer numbers of potentially impacted passengers is impossible with all flights running full for the next weeks, including at other London airports and on other airlines. Adding to the complexity, 70% of our customers from LHR are headed beyond Dubai to see loved ones in far flung destinations, and it will be impossible to find them new onward connections at short notice. Moving some of our passenger operations to other UK airports at such short notice is also not realistic. Ensuring ground readiness to handle and turnaround a widebody long-haul aircraft with 500 passengers onboard is not as simple as finding a parking spot at a mall.

The bottom line: All the signs for travel rebound were there, and LHR chose not to act, not to plan, not to invest.