Amid A Record Travel Surge Emirates Says “Book Now To Avoid Disappointment”

Travelling this summer? Emirates is advising customers to book now to avoid disappointment as the airline reports record-breaking booking levels from the UAE.

Emirates issued a statement this morning announcing that it’s preparing for its busiest period yet, ‘with over 550,000 customers expected to fly out from the UAE between June and July on over 2,400 weekly network-wide departures.’ Flight frequency is being increased, and will be operating close to 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity, according to the report.

Daily bookings are increasing

So if you have a specific travel date in mind – book it now!

