Emirati Citizen Pavel Durov Plans To Leave Entire $13.9 Billion Fortune To His 100+ Kids

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, has shared that he plans to leave his entire $13.9 billion (AED 51.1 billion) fortune to over 100 children he has fathered.

In an interview with Le Point magazine, the 40-year-old tech mogul revealed he is the official father of six children with three different women—and that more than 100 other children were conceived through sperm donations he began over 15 years ago.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

All children will have equal rights

Durov emphasized that he sees no distinction between the children he fathered naturally and those conceived through donations. “They are all my children and will all have the same rights,” he stated. He also noted that while he has recently finalized his will, his children won’t have access to the inheritance for another 30 years, starting from now.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Durov’s net worth stands at approximately $13.9 billion. Known for keeping a low public profile, he has long been considered one of the most mysterious figures in tech, largely thanks to Telegram’s emphasis on privacy and security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

He’s also facing some serious legal charges

Despite his wealth and fame, Durov is currently facing major legal troubles. He has been charged with 12 offenses by authorities, including facilitating illegal transactions via an online platform, involvement in the distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering, and other cyber-related crimes.

A French court permitted Durov to leave the country on March 13, allowing him to travel to Dubai, where he has lived since 2017. He reportedly received UAE citizenship in February 2021.

Watch Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Scandals, Dubai Drama, TikTok Queens & Cancer Triumphs

ALSO READ: Russian-Emirati Telegram Founder Was Arrested At French Airport

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.