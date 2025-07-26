WATCH: Indian Rapper Emiway Bantai Had A Dangerous Fall During His Music Video Shoot In Dubai

This had to hurt… but he is safe!

Rapper Emiway Bantai was shooting a dangerous stunt in a car for his new music video “Dubai Company” when a sudden jerk caused him to fall off his car onto the road

DISCLAIMER: The car stunts and action sequences were performed under trained stunt professionals in a controlled environment. Viewers are strongly advised not to attempt any such stunts on their own.

The grave moment made the rapper stop everything and take a moment to pray in gratitude

In the full video that he shared on his YouTube vlog, Emiway showed was not physically injured, but he was very shaken. The rapper immediately took some time out to perform Wudu and offer a prayer in gratitude, thanking God for keeping him safe.

All’s well that ends well

He was able to perform his stunt after all, and the video also featured in the music video.

