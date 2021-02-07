A Dubai-Based Indian MUA Is Reppin' The Game With Her Emoji-Inspired Makeup Transformation

Meet your new fave makeup artist: Vilina A AKA Vilcreates, the 20-something-year-old chic that’s making a name for herself with her latest incredible emoji makeup looks. Known for creating eccentric out-there makeup looks, Vil boasts a good 19.2K followers on TikTok, with her videos each racking up thousands of views and over 34k followers on her Insta. And believe you me, this MUA is deffo one to watch! Recently the Dubai-based Indian created a massive buzz on social media with her emoji-inspired makeup transformation & her snatched looks got us HOOKED! These four emojis (🌌 🌸 🎨 ✊) will never look the same again…

From a galactic force to a floral desi queen, this girl aced all four looks and HOW!!! I mean just look at the detailing and expert precision!

Not one to stay inside the lines, this 27-year-old’s use of makeup is incredibly expressive and precise, to say the least:

IF LOOKS COULD KILLLL…

Meanwhile… the rest of us are just sitting here trying to get our eyeliner wings to look the same😐

