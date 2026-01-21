News

Etihad Rail Confirmed The First Routes On Its Long-Awaited Passenger Network

Malak Nazir
By

1-Hour Train Rides from Abu Dhabi to Dubai? Yep, It’s Happening!

Etihad Rail is finally rolling out its long-awaited passenger routes, and they’re about to make travel across the UAE a whole lot easier.

Here’s the best part: you’ll soon be able to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in just one hour. The trains are cruising at a top speed of 200 km/h, making this the fastest, easiest way to get between the two cities.

And if you’re headed to Fujairah, you’ll be there in 90 minutes max. That’s quicker than a lot of people can get through a Netflix episode!

Etihad Rail is connecting three key locations across the UAE:

  • Sakamkam (Fujairah)
  • Jumeirah Golf Estates (Dubai)
  • Mohamed bin Zayed City (Abu Dhabi)

How long will trips be?

  • Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 1 hour
  • Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 90 minutes

Plus, these trains can carry up to 400 passengers, so no need to worry about overcrowding or waiting for the next one.

