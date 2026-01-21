Etihad Rail Confirmed The First Routes On Its Long-Awaited Passenger Network

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
1-Hour Train Rides from Abu Dhabi to Dubai? Yep, It’s Happening!
Etihad Rail is finally rolling out its long-awaited passenger routes, and they’re about to make travel across the UAE a whole lot easier.
Here’s the best part: you’ll soon be able to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in just one hour. The trains are cruising at a top speed of 200 km/h, making this the fastest, easiest way to get between the two cities.
And if you’re headed to Fujairah, you’ll be there in 90 minutes max. That’s quicker than a lot of people can get through a Netflix episode!
Plus, these trains can carry up to 400 passengers, so no need to worry about overcrowding or waiting for the next one.
