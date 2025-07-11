Everyone’s Favourite Waterpark Is Getting Even More Fun!

Guess what? Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is all set to make your time even more memorable with an additional 20+ new rides, slides and experiences… Whether you’re a toddler or a thrill-seeker, there’s something for everyone!

The new thrills will blow your mind!

If you’re looking for some serious excitement and heart-stopping experiences that’ll leave you speechless, you cannot miss out on THESE new rides

Bahamut’s Rage – The world’s biggest splash wave in a waterpark. It’s BIG… and it screams FUUNNNN.

Marjan and Zomorod Falls – Two towering drop slides that will challenge even the bravest.

Mini Dawwama – A kid-friendly version of the legendary Dawwama slide. Little adventurers, this one’s for you!

There’s now more than SIXTY rides, slides, and experiences you can try

This new expansion is seriously taking things to a whole new level! Over sixty attractions ready to take the fun to the max! Picture this: toddler-friendly splash zones, adrenaline-pumping drops, and non-stop excitement.

Chill, eat and unwind in style after it all…

After a fun-filled day of splashing around, make sure to treat yourself to a bite at Dockside Dining. Enjoy fresh Italian dishes while soaking in stunning views of the park.

And if you’re looking to relax a bit more, the VIP Pool area is the ultimate escape. Pure bliss!

Get ready to rumble starting today!

Mark your calendars, because the Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi expansion is officially bringing the fun and more!

It’s going to be an epic summer…Ready to dive in?