Even Expats Will Feel A Sense Of Patriotism Watching Fazza Hoist Up The UAE Flag In This Annual Tradition 

Many of us are so, SO lucky to call this country our second home and on the special occasion of the UAE Flag Day (Tuesday, November 3) Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai AKA Fazza set out to Al Shindagha Historical District to fulfil an annual tradition… and well Emirati or not, it was a proud moment for all. Fazza further spoke of the significance of flag day and how the occasion inspires all Emiratis to ‘fulfil their responsibilities towards the UAE’, Every time we see our flag flying, we are inspired to fulfill our responsibilities towards our country and strive harder for our nation’s progress. We are proud of the achievements of Emiratis who have flown our flag high across the world and even in outer space. On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, we renew our promise to our founding fathers and our leaders to carry our flag with pride and create a bright future for our country Fazza further added, Today, we celebrate the realisation of the dreams of our founding father who was the first to hoist our nation’s flag. Sheikh Zayed wanted the flag to be a symbol of our solidarity.

The occasion also marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of office as the President of the UAE, reflects national unity and the immense love for the country and allegiance to the UAE flag

The Crown Prince further paid tribute to all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country On this glorious day, we remember our martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their country. Their bravery inspires us, and their sacrifices will always be remembered.

Keeping in mind the relentless efforts of the UAE’s frontline workers, Sheikh Hamdan also praised them and reiterated how they are the nation’s first line of defence in the battle against COVID-19

UAE Flag Day, an annual tradition established by @HHShkMohd, is an occasion for us all to proudly celebrate the achievements of our Founding Fathers. Through this symbol of our union, we affirm the depth of our loyalty to this nation and the shared unity between us. pic.twitter.com/swy02Vdn8o — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 3, 2020