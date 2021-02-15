Facial Recognition Technology Soon To Become A Norm Here In The UAE

With the UAE progressing to become the smartest country in the world, with state of the art technology and e-tools, it is no shocker whatsoever that facial recognition technology is soon to become the norm in the country.

The UAE cabinet approved the trial of facial recognition technology to verify personal data, earlier on Sunday, Feb 14, along with several other initiatives; such as the formation of a team to automate government work through remote applications.

The meeting was chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Those present in the meeting further hailed the Hope Probe’s successful arrival to Mars (a historic milestone that marks the beginning of the coming 50 years), and also decided to restructure Etihad Rail’s board.