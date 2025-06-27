Fazza Reportedly Picked Up The Bill For Everyone At A Restaurant He Visited

Another heartwarming Fazza story coming your way…

A video went viral after a woman shared a sweet story about Sheikh Hamdan, aka Fazza, the Crown Prince of Dubai. She was at La Maison Ani in Dubai Mall when Fazza came for lunch… and he paid the bill for every single person there!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

A kind surprise for everyone

The woman said the total bill was around AED 25,000 to AED 30,000. Fazza quietly covered it all, leaving diners surprised and happy. People online loved hearing about his generous act. Fazza is known for being down-to-earth and caring about people in Dubai. This small but kind act shows how even leaders can spread kindness in everyday life.

Comments under the video were full of praise, with many saying things like, “It’s normal for the royal family, and Emirati citizens are generous and friendly.”

Others wrote, “I don’t have words to describe how wonderful the Royal family is.” And, “He always does something amazing… a great person with a golden heart. That’s what makes him special.”

This isn’t the first time Fazza has warmed hearts

He’s often spotted doing small but thoughtful things, like personally visiting workers’ camps during Ramadan to hand out meals or cheering on local athletes at community events. These moments show how much he cares about the people of Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

A royal surprise that might inspire you

Maybe this is your sign to dine out more — who knows, maybe a royal will pay your bill next time…

ALSO READ: A Commuter Is Trying To Reconnect With A Mystery Woman After They Shared A ‘Moment’

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.