IPL Season Hits A Minor Roadblock As Chennai Super Kings Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Dubai

It has been reported by Indian media houses that members of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), that includes the team’s fast bowler and some staff members, have tested COVID-19 positive in Dubai and are currently self-isolating to contain the spread.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season is all set to take place in the UAE this year, however, with such COVID-19 related complications creating a roadblock the dates for the much-awaited IPL tournament may be shifted around. For now, the quarantine period for all IPL members has been extended and players will only commence training from September 1.

Official sources are yet to make the announcement and the names of the players and staff members in question have not yet been disclosed.