Flashing & Tailgating On The Dubai Roads Is One Habit That NEEDS To Be Cancelled! Not Cool! 

You know the latest social media trend going around? “Tell me you are [insert nationality or characteristic], without telling me you’re [insert nationality or characteristic]”?

Yaa so, TikToker Amy Berikova took the challenge of saying she’s from Dubai, without actually saying she’s from Dubai by showing a notorious driving habit adopted by many here in the city and NO. Just NO.

The video shows the driver tailgating and flashing a car to get him/her to swerve out of the lane

This is one rash road behaviour that needs to be cancelled ASAP.

Although the video is LOLs and pretty apt, the actions are equally reckless

There is no one that can say they’ve never been flashed on a Dubai highway…

Although tailgating and lane hogging are common habits amongst errant motorists, it’s worthwhile noting that drivers caught tailgating in Dubai will face hefty penalties!

