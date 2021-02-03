Flashing & Tailgating On The Dubai Roads Is One Habit That NEEDS To Be Cancelled! Not Cool! 

You know the latest social media trend going around? “Tell me you are [insert nationality or characteristic], without telling me you’re [insert nationality or characteristic]”?

Yaa so, TikToker Amy Berikova took the challenge of saying she’s from Dubai, without actually saying she’s from Dubai by showing a notorious driving habit adopted by many here in the city and NO. Just NO.

The video shows the driver tailgating and flashing a car to get him/her to swerve out of the lane

This is one rash road behaviour that needs to be cancelled ASAP.