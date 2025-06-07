Humble Beginnings: The Founder Of Filli Cafe Shares His Resume And Visit Visa From 2003

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
The Dubai dream is real and Rafih FiLLi, the founder of the globally recognised FiLLi Cafe, is proof of it. He took to social media to share a heartfelt throwback to the very beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.
He discovered the documents that would soon become a part of legacy while cleaning up old belongings.
View this post on Instagram
Today, Rafih’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. From taking over his father’s modest cafeteria in Dubai’s Mamzar area, he transformed it into a thriving international chain known for its signature Zafran tea, a saffron-infused chai that captivated customers and helped build a loyal following. FiLLi Cafe now boasts nearly 100 branches worldwide, with a strong presence in the UAE and expansion into countries like the UK, USA, Oman, and India, making Rafih a celebrated figure in the F&B industry.
View this post on Instagram
He encouraged anyone chasing their dreams to keep going, emphasising that a simple start does not define one’s future—perseverance does. “From nothing… to purpose. From paper… to legacy,” he wrote, thanking Dubai for being the land where his dream took shape and expressing his appreciation for the support and well wishes from his community.
READ NEXT: Top 10 Best Karak Spots In The UAE
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service