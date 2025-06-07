News

Humble Beginnings: The Founder Of Filli Cafe Shares His Resume And Visit Visa From 2003

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The Dubai dream is real and Rafih FiLLi, the founder of the globally recognised FiLLi Cafe, is proof of it. He took to social media to share a heartfelt throwback to the very beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.

Rafih FiLLi posted a photo of the simple resume and visit visa he used in 2003 to find his first job in Dubai, reflecting on a time when he had “No titles. No achievements yet. Just dreams on paper.”

He discovered the documents that would soon become a part of legacy while cleaning up old belongings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Recommended

Concert Scam Alert: Adele’s ‘Dubai Concert’ On The Palm Is FakeConcert Scam Alert: Adele’s ‘Dubai Concert’ On The Palm Is Fake5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Eid Al-Adha Festivities Across Abu Dhabi This Year!5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Eid Al-Adha Festivities Across Abu Dhabi This Year!The Chairman Of A Dubai Brokerage Says The Real Estate Market Will NOT DipThe Chairman Of A Dubai Brokerage Says The Real Estate Market Will NOT Dip

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

From a cafeteria in Mamzar to branches around the world

Today, Rafih’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. From taking over his father’s modest cafeteria in Dubai’s Mamzar area, he transformed it into a thriving international chain known for its signature Zafran tea, a saffron-infused chai that captivated customers and helped build a loyal following. FiLLi Cafe now boasts nearly 100 branches worldwide, with a strong presence in the UAE and expansion into countries like the UK, USA, Oman, and India, making Rafih a celebrated figure in the F&B industry.

In his post Rafih expressed deep gratitude for the journey, the struggles, and the blessings that shaped him and his brand

He encouraged anyone chasing their dreams to keep going, emphasising that a simple start does not define one’s future—perseverance does. “From nothing… to purpose. From paper… to legacy,” he wrote, thanking Dubai for being the land where his dream took shape and expressing his appreciation for the support and well wishes from his community.

READ NEXT: Top 10 Best Karak Spots In The UAE

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 121
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service