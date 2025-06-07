Humble Beginnings: The Founder Of Filli Cafe Shares His Resume And Visit Visa From 2003

The Dubai dream is real and Rafih FiLLi, the founder of the globally recognised FiLLi Cafe, is proof of it. He took to social media to share a heartfelt throwback to the very beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.

Rafih FiLLi posted a photo of the simple resume and visit visa he used in 2003 to find his first job in Dubai, reflecting on a time when he had “No titles. No achievements yet. Just dreams on paper.”

He discovered the documents that would soon become a part of legacy while cleaning up old belongings.

From a cafeteria in Mamzar to branches around the world

Today, Rafih’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and vision. From taking over his father’s modest cafeteria in Dubai’s Mamzar area, he transformed it into a thriving international chain known for its signature Zafran tea, a saffron-infused chai that captivated customers and helped build a loyal following. FiLLi Cafe now boasts nearly 100 branches worldwide, with a strong presence in the UAE and expansion into countries like the UK, USA, Oman, and India, making Rafih a celebrated figure in the F&B industry.

In his post Rafih expressed deep gratitude for the journey, the struggles, and the blessings that shaped him and his brand

He encouraged anyone chasing their dreams to keep going, emphasising that a simple start does not define one’s future—perseverance does. “From nothing… to purpose. From paper… to legacy,” he wrote, thanking Dubai for being the land where his dream took shape and expressing his appreciation for the support and well wishes from his community.

