Cafu Was Not A Contributing Factor To This Weekend’s Major Fire

A massive fire occurred yesterday at Arabian Ranches. It began with a huge bang and soon flames and smoke could be seen from neighbouring areas. The fire was quickly responded to by local authorities.

Residents were able to see a lorry amidst the flames and concluded that a truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision.

CAFU has released a statement to clarify that while a CAFU truck was at the periphery of the incident, it was not involved

CAFU issued the following statement to Lovin Dubai:

We are aware of the occurrence involving a multi-vehicle incident that took place this past weekend within the Arabian Ranches community in Dubai. Our company truck and personnel happened to be at the periphery of the incident, but were not involved. We extend our thoughts to all individuals that may have been affected. At CAFU, our operations are governed by comprehensive safety and operational protocols, underscoring our commitment to the highest standards of conduct and safety, not just for our pilots and staff, but for the communities in which we operate.

No casualties have been reported

