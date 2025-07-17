Getting Married? Dubai Has Announced 10 Days of Paid Leaves For Some Employees!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Tying the knot just got a tad bit sweeter in Dubai! The Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued a decree on Wednesday, July 16, regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees who are UAE nationals.
According to the regulations stipulated in this decree Decree No. (31) of 2025, an employee is entitled to a fully paid marriage leave of 10 working days. The decree also specifies the conditions for granting marriage leave.
These include:
These include allowances and financial benefits provided by the company as well. They may also use their marriage leave at any time, whether continuous or intermittent, within one year of the marriage contract.
If an employee is transferred or appointed to another government entity, they retain the right to their marriage leave, or any unused portion of it, if they did not take it during their tenure with the previous government entity.
