Getting Married? Dubai Has Announced 10 Days of Paid Leaves For Some Employees!

Tying the knot just got a tad bit sweeter in Dubai! The Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued a decree on Wednesday, July 16, regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees who are UAE nationals.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

The decree allows employees to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to under the HR laws at their place of work

According to the regulations stipulated in this decree Decree No. (31) of 2025, an employee is entitled to a fully paid marriage leave of 10 working days. The decree also specifies the conditions for granting marriage leave.

These include:

Employee’s spouse must be a citizen of the UAE

Employee has successfully completed the prescribed probationary period

Marriage contract must be certified by the competent authority in the country and dated after December 31, 2024

Copy of the marriage contract must be submitted only once when applying for marriage leave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

During the marriage leave period, an employee is entitled to their full gross salary

These include allowances and financial benefits provided by the company as well. They may also use their marriage leave at any time, whether continuous or intermittent, within one year of the marriage contract.

If an employee is transferred or appointed to another government entity, they retain the right to their marriage leave, or any unused portion of it, if they did not take it during their tenure with the previous government entity.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai’s New Restaurant Has an AI Chef

READ NEXT: A Restaurant Bill Of AED54,000 Was Covered By One Person In This Friends’ Group

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.