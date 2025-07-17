News

Getting Married? Dubai Has Announced 10 Days of Paid Leaves For Some Employees!

By

Tying the knot just got a tad bit sweeter in Dubai! The Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued a decree on Wednesday, July 16, regarding marriage leave for Dubai government employees who are UAE nationals.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

The decree allows employees to combine marriage leave with any other leave they are entitled to under the HR laws at their place of work

According to the regulations stipulated in this decree Decree No. (31) of 2025, an employee is entitled to a fully paid marriage leave of 10 working days. The decree also specifies the conditions for granting marriage leave.

These include:

Recommended

Sheikh Mohammed Dedicates A Heartfelt Poem For Sheikh Hamdan’s First Year As UAE Defense MinisterSheikh Mohammed Dedicates A Heartfelt Poem For Sheikh Hamdan’s First Year As UAE Defense MinisterSome Dubai Recruiters Say The LinkedIn “Open to Work” Frame Is A Red FlagSome Dubai Recruiters Say The LinkedIn “Open to Work” Frame Is A Red FlagLIVE With Chef Nouel Catis: The Man Behind The Pistachio-Kunafa Chocolate & MoreLIVE With Chef Nouel Catis: The Man Behind The Pistachio-Kunafa Chocolate & More
  • Employee’s spouse must be a citizen of the UAE
  • Employee has successfully completed the prescribed probationary period
  • Marriage contract must be certified by the competent authority in the country and dated after December 31, 2024
  • Copy of the marriage contract must be submitted only once when applying for marriage leave

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) 

During the marriage leave period, an employee is entitled to their full gross salary

These include allowances and financial benefits provided by the company as well. They may also use their marriage leave at any time, whether continuous or intermittent, within one year of the marriage contract.

If an employee is transferred or appointed to another government entity, they retain the right to their marriage leave, or any unused portion of it, if they did not take it during their tenure with the previous government entity.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai’s New Restaurant Has an AI Chef

READ NEXT: A Restaurant Bill Of AED54,000 Was Covered By One Person In This Friends’ Group

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.

Post Views: 212
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service