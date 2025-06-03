Your Kids Will Love You Thanks To This Dubai Summer Camp That Has Laser Tag And More!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Glitch Arabia is turning up the heat this summer with the return of its ever-popular Summer Camp, now bigger and more thrilling than ever before!
Campers will enjoy a daily dose of adventure with access to Glitch’s exciting attractions, creative workshops, fun-filled games, and a nutritious meal and snacks each day.
At the heart of the excitement is Laser Tag at Glitch – the newest attraction that brings pulse-pounding action to Al Ghurair Centre in Deira.
Designed for kids, teens, and adults, this immersive arena features state-of-the-art gear, special effects like lights and fog, and themed battle zones perfect for team challenges, parties, or just a bit of competitive fun with friends. Whether you’re ducking behind barriers or coordinating with your squad, Laser Tag at Glitch is more than a game – it’s an electrifying experience. So, gear up and get ready to unleash your extra this summer – only at Glitch!
This camp is for kids aged 2 to 12.
When? June 30th to August 22nd | Monday to Friday
Time? 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Price? The camp offers flexible pricing to suit every family’s needs
Parents can also take advantage of limited-time discounts: 10% off for early bird bookings and 20% off for siblings on weekly, monthly, and full-camp packages.
With spots filling up fast, early booking is highly recommended to secure both a place and the savings.
