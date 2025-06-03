News

Your Kids Will Love You Thanks To This Dubai Summer Camp That Has Laser Tag And More!

Anika Eliz Baby
By

Glitch Arabia is turning up the heat this summer with the return of its ever-popular Summer Camp, now bigger and more thrilling than ever before!

Designed for kids aged 2 to 12, the Glitch camp runs from June 30th to August 22nd, Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Kids can get exclusive access to Glitch’s brand-new Laser Tag arena – a high-tech battlefield where young adventurers can test their skills in a safe, action-packed environment.

Campers will enjoy a daily dose of adventure with access to Glitch’s exciting attractions, creative workshops, fun-filled games, and a nutritious meal and snacks each day.

The laser tag is a must-try

At the heart of the excitement is Laser Tag at Glitch – the newest attraction that brings pulse-pounding action to Al Ghurair Centre in Deira.

Designed for kids, teens, and adults, this immersive arena features state-of-the-art gear, special effects like lights and fog, and themed battle zones perfect for team challenges, parties, or just a bit of competitive fun with friends. Whether you’re ducking behind barriers or coordinating with your squad, Laser Tag at Glitch is more than a game – it’s an electrifying experience. So, gear up and get ready to unleash your extra this summer – only at Glitch!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glitch (@glitcharabia)

Important deets

This camp is for kids aged 2 to 12.

When? June 30th to August 22nd | Monday to Friday

Time? 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Price? The camp offers flexible pricing to suit every family’s needs

  • AED 100 for a single day,
  • AED 400 for a week,
  • AED 750 for a month,
  • AED 1,000 for the full eight-week program

Parents can also take advantage of limited-time discounts: 10% off for early bird bookings and 20% off for siblings on weekly, monthly, and full-camp packages.

With spots filling up fast, early booking is highly recommended to secure both a place and the savings.

Post Views: 198
Sponsored Logo

Al Ghurair Property Management introduces GLITCH at Al Ghurair Centre — a 40,000 sqft indoor entertainment park with 30+ attractions for all ages. Highlights include Cloud Climb, bowling, ninja courses, roller gliding, VR arcade games, and more, offering an immersive, action-packed experience for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Visit Glitch Arabia 's Official Website
Glitch Arabia On Instagram
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service