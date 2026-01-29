News

Global Superstar Josh Groban Is Performing LIVE In Dubai This March!

By

Live music fans, this one’s for you!

Global superstar Josh Groban is heading to Dubai with his GEMS World Tour, and it’s shaping up to be a seriously special night.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Known for his powerful vocals and emotional performances, Josh Groban has been a global favourite for over TWO decades

So YUPPPP, expect soaring songs, timeless hits, and a full live experience that hits right in the feels. The Tony®, Emmy®, and five-time Grammy® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his powerful vocals and emotionally rich performances. Fans in Dubai can expect an unforgettable night of music, featuring timeless hits and a world-class live show.

With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, Groban’s music blends classical and pop in a way that’s completely his own. From career-defining tracks to newer releases, this tour is all about celebrating the highlights.

The show is set to take place at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena, promising a full-scale concert experience in one of the city’s biggest venues

It’s one of those grab-your-friends-and-mark-the-calendar kind of nights. Tickets start from AED 349, demand is already high, and this one’s expected to sell out fast. So if it’s on the list, it’s definitely a DON’T-WAIT situation.

GRAB THEEEM! 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

SEEE YOUU THEREEEE!

The important details:

One of the world’s most captivating voices is heading to Dubai’s home of live entertainment… Josh Groban is coming to town!

  • When? March 27, 2026
  • Where? Coca-Cola Arena
  • How much? Tickets starting from AED 349

If you’re into live shows that leave a lasting impression, this is one date you’ll want locked in!

Post Views: 3
Sponsored Logo

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

Visit Coca-Cola Arena's Official Website
Coca-Cola Arena On Instagram
Coca-Cola Arena On TikTok

Shopping

See more

More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service