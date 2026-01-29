Global Superstar Josh Groban Is Performing LIVE In Dubai This March!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Live music fans, this one’s for you!
Global superstar Josh Groban is heading to Dubai with his GEMS World Tour, and it’s shaping up to be a seriously special night.
So YUPPPP, expect soaring songs, timeless hits, and a full live experience that hits right in the feels. The Tony®, Emmy®, and five-time Grammy® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his powerful vocals and emotionally rich performances. Fans in Dubai can expect an unforgettable night of music, featuring timeless hits and a world-class live show.
With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, Groban’s music blends classical and pop in a way that’s completely his own. From career-defining tracks to newer releases, this tour is all about celebrating the highlights.
It’s one of those grab-your-friends-and-mark-the-calendar kind of nights. Tickets start from AED 349, demand is already high, and this one’s expected to sell out fast. So if it’s on the list, it’s definitely a DON’T-WAIT situation.
One of the world’s most captivating voices is heading to Dubai’s home of live entertainment… Josh Groban is coming to town!
If you’re into live shows that leave a lasting impression, this is one date you’ll want locked in!
