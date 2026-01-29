Global Superstar Josh Groban Is Performing LIVE In Dubai This March!

Live music fans, this one’s for you!

Global superstar Josh Groban is heading to Dubai with his GEMS World Tour, and it’s shaping up to be a seriously special night.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Known for his powerful vocals and emotional performances, Josh Groban has been a global favourite for over TWO decades

So YUPPPP, expect soaring songs, timeless hits, and a full live experience that hits right in the feels. The Tony®, Emmy®, and five-time Grammy® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his powerful vocals and emotionally rich performances. Fans in Dubai can expect an unforgettable night of music, featuring timeless hits and a world-class live show.

With more than 35 million albums sold worldwide, Groban’s music blends classical and pop in a way that’s completely his own. From career-defining tracks to newer releases, this tour is all about celebrating the highlights.

The show is set to take place at Dubai’s iconic Coca-Cola Arena , promising a full-scale concert experience in one of the city’s biggest venues

It’s one of those grab-your-friends-and-mark-the-calendar kind of nights. Tickets start from AED 349, demand is already high, and this one’s expected to sell out fast. So if it’s on the list, it’s definitely a DON’T-WAIT situation.

GRAB THEEEM!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

SEEE YOUU THEREEEE!

The important details:

When? March 27, 2026

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

How much? Tickets starting from AED 349

If you’re into live shows that leave a lasting impression, this is one date you’ll want locked in!