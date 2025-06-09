H.H Sheikh Mohammed Kick-Started The Dubai Metro Blue Line

Sheikh Mohammed just broke ground on the future of your commute… so yes, maybe leave your car at home in 2029 (just kidding – kinda).

The Dubai Metro Blue Line is officially in motion, with 14 stations and a whole lot of future vibes

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kicked off the foundation stone ceremony for the new Dubai Metro Blue Line—a major step in the city’s transit evolution. Stretching 30km with 14 stations (five underground, nine above), the Blue Line will connect nine vital districts including Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Festival City, and International City.

Set to be operational by 2029—just in time for the Metro’s 20th birthday—the new route will serve over 200,000 passengers daily, with projections hitting 320,000 by 2040. It’s all part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The aim is to make the city more accessible, connected, and ready for its booming population. Translation? The daily drive might actually become a thing of the past.

Linking red, green, and everything in between

The Blue Line will serve key residential, educational, and development hubs across the city—areas expected to house over 1 million people by 2040. It also connects directly to Dubai Silicon Oasis, a key innovation and tech zone under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Two routes, 14 stations

Al Tayer explained that the Blue Line includes two main routes:

Route 1 : Runs 21 km from Creek Interchange (Green Line) in Al Jaddaf, passing Festival City, Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, and all the way through International City 1, 2, and 3 to Dubai Silicon Oasis and Academic City. This line has 10 stations.

Route 2: Stretches 9 km from Centrepoint Interchange (Red Line) in Rashidiya, through Mirdif and Al Warqa, ending at International City 1. This section includes 4 stations. A new metro depot will also be built in Al Ruwayah 3.

Straight to the airport in 20 minutes… a DREAM

The Blue Line will allow for direct trips to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes, improving access to major hubs across the city. The project also aims to cut traffic congestion by 20% on the roads it serves.

A glimpse into the future

Sheikh Mohammed also watched a short film showcasing how the Blue Line will connect residential, academic, and tourism hotspots—bringing the Dubai 2040 vision to life with smarter, faster, and more inclusive mobility.

.@HHShkMohd attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a key milestone in the expansion of the city’s public transportation network. Spanning 30 km and comprising 14 stations, the new line is set to transform mobility across nine key districts,… pic.twitter.com/2kfcxiFB3t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 9, 2025

