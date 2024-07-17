H.H Sheikha Mahra Announces Divorce On Instagram
Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to Instagram to announce her divorce. The announcement, delivered in a brief and direct message, has left her 360k followers in shock.
What happened?
With a black background and consice text, she briefly said to her followers,
“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care. – Your ex-wife.
View this post on Instagram
Why 3 times?
The repetition of the phrase “I divorce you” three times follows the traditional Islamic practice, which is customary for Muslim husbands to declare a divorce.
Followers quickly flooded the comments with questions, speculating whether her account had been hacked. So far, Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, her husband, has not issued any statement.
Moreover, adding to the speculation, Sheikha Mahra has deleted all photos with Sheikh Mana and the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.