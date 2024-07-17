H.H Sheikha Mahra Announces Divorce On Instagram

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, took to Instagram to announce her divorce. The announcement, delivered in a brief and direct message, has left her 360k followers in shock.

What happened?

With a black background and consice text, she briefly said to her followers,

“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care. – Your ex-wife.

Why 3 times?