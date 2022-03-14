Latest
This Heatwave Won’t Last: Temperatures Will Drop This Week
The middle of March has us already thinking of summer, thanks to temps in the UAE shooting up to 40C+ this weekend.
This highest temperature recorded over the weekend was 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna
A toasty 40.7°C was also recorded in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi this weekend along with 39.9°C was recorded in Tawiyen (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2pm on Sunday.
#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 40.7 درجة مئوية في الشوامخ (أبوظبي) الساعة 14:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.
The #highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 40.7°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:45 UAE Local Time.
