This Heatwave Won’t Last: Temperatures Will Drop This Week

The middle of March has us already thinking of summer, thanks to temps in the UAE shooting up to 40C+ this weekend.

But don’t worry yet folks, those toasty temperatures won’t last!
This weekend saw a mid-March heatwave, with 40C+ temperatures across the Emirates. But temperatures will drop once again by Thursday, back to a manageable 35C average… Phew!

This highest temperature recorded over the weekend was 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna 

A toasty 40.7°C was also recorded in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi this weekend along with 39.9°C was recorded in Tawiyen (Ras Al Khaimah) at 2pm on Sunday.

