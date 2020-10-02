د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Dubai Marina Residents Woke Up To Plumes Of Black Smoke On Friday Morning As A Result Of A Boat Fire

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai Marina Residents Woke Up To Plumes Of Black Smoke On Friday Morning As A Result Of A Boat Fire

Early morning on Friday, October 2, residents residing around Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence and JLT woke up to enormous plumes of thick black smoke coming from the JBR direction, near Skydive Dubai around 9am.

The heavy smoke was a result of a boat fire in Dubai Marina.

Onlookers reported that the Dubai Civil Defence were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident and “in no time and managed to control the fire excellently”

The boat was tugged to a side by the authorities and the fire was put out in record time

One person was injured in the incident

The fire was quickly brought under control with the cooling operations completed by 10:00 am.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?