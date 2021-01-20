Hermès' Class Pop-Up Event At Alserkal Avenue Left Dubai Peeps Completely Enamoured

There’s no such thing as ‘too much designer’ here in Dubai.

Hitting only the biggest cities around the world, the Hermès Carré Club made an exclusive pitstop here in Dubai to add a little pizzazz to the city.

The iconic French fashion house, Hermès, brought in a free and interactive event that took place at Alserkal Avenue from Jan 15 – Jan 20, was to celebrate the world of silk, bringing the positive spirit of art, culture and design of Hermès to life in the most millennial way poss.

The fashion-forward funfair saw a bustling space with stunner installations, art shows, masterclasses, a skateboarding ramp draped with the brand’s designs and hosts decked up in Hermès of course!

