6-Month-Old Home Kitten Found Dumped In The Desert Gets Rescued By Animal Activists In Dubai

Residents dumping their pets around Dubai has increasingly become an issue over the past couple of years.

With expats relocating, losing jobs, not being able to afford to care for their pet, not be able to train their pet or even because they consider the pet ugly, these domesticated animals are being abandoned without any second thought whatsoever.

Owners throw away pets not knowing that domesticated animals find it incredibly difficult to adapt to the outdoors, and many don’t end up surviving the change of environment.

Road accidents, stray animal attacks, starvation, dog pounds: The sad reality that abandoned house pets have to face

Another case was brought to like on a Facebook group, where a Dubai-based animal enthusiast shared a video of another abandoned pet found scared and starved in a desert in Sharjah.