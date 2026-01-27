10 Places To Find The BEST Hot Chocolate In Dubai This Winter

This weather is basically screaming hot chocolate.

The kind that warms your hands, your mood, and your entire timeline. Dubai might be known for its sun, but when the air gets cooler, there’s nothing better than a thick, creamy cup of chocolatey goodness.

Here are the best hot chocolates in town that are worth leaving the house for:

10. OULA (Nad Al Sheba)

OULA is having a serious viral moment right now. Their hot chocolate is rich, creamy, and ultra-comforting, often popping up in “best hot chocolate” reels alongside Hooq. Expect a thick texture with indulgent toppings like whipped cream and fun twists, all in a cozy, affordable setting that’s perfect for winter cravings and social media snaps.

9. Knoops (City Centre Mirdif)

Knoops is the customization king. You can pick your cocoa percentage from 21 varieties, so if you want it dark, bitter, or balanced, you can build your perfect cup. It’s thick, creamy, and not too sweet. A top pick in 2026 for anyone who wants a serious chocolate experience.

8. SAID DAL 1923 (City Walk, Mall of the Emirates)

This is the “melted chocolate bar” hot chocolate, Italian-style and incredibly rich. Choose from milk, dark, or gianduja (hazelnut blend) for a velvety, intense sip that feels like dessert in a cup. If you want the most indulgent hot chocolate in Dubai, this is it.

7. Angelina (Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue)

A Parisian classic that needs no introduction. Angelina’s L’Africain is thick, spoonable, and intensely chocolatey, made with premium African cocoas. It’s elegant, luxurious, and perfect for when you want a proper molten chocolate moment.

6. Hooq Cafe (Meydan / Nad Al Sheba)

For something viral, affordable, and ultra-comfy, Hooq Cafe is the move. Their hot chocolate is rich and topped with fluffy whipped cream and a ladyfinger for dipping. It’s cozy, photogenic, and exactly what you want on a cooler day.

5. Mirzam (Al Quoz, Alserkal Avenue)

If you’re into artisanal chocolate, Mirzam is a must-try. This bean-to-bar spot serves pure, high-cocoa hot chocolate (think 62% single-origin) that’s bold, intense, and not too sweet. It’s more about the real chocolate flavour than sugar, with a modern industrial vibe that feels super “2026 trending.” If you want an authentic, elevated hot chocolate experience, Mirzam is where to go.

4. Godiva Chocolate Café (Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, JBR)

If you’re a Belgian chocolate fan, Godiva never disappoints. Their hot chocolate has a velvety base made from real melted chocolate, with flavours like pistachio, salted caramel, or seasonal specials. It’s consistent, rich, and perfect for chocolate lovers.

3. PAUL Café (Multiple locations)

If you want something classic, comforting, and wallet-friendly, PAUL is the reliable option. Their hot chocolate is smooth, rich, and pairs perfectly with pastries — basically “pure velvet in a cup” for around AED 26. Simple, cosy, and always good.

2. Cocoville (Meydan area)

This one is for the true chocolate lovers. Cocoville uses real melted chocolate (not powder), making it thick, creamy, and intensely rich. It’s often topped with marshmallows and chocolate pieces, and fans rave about how authentic and indulgent it feels.

1. BTR Coffee

Last but not leeeastt… if you want something playful and fun, BTR is your spot. Their hot chocolates come with creative twists like the viral Snowman hot chocolate, loaded with marshmallows and meringue. It’s rich, cute, and perfect for photos, and for anyone who likes their drinks with a side of fun.

