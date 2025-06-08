Dubai Entrepreneur Huda Kattan Is Donating AED 1 Million To A Cause Of Your Choice

Huda Beauty just went fully independent — and Huda Kattan is marking the milestone in a big way. To celebrate both their independence and Eid Al Adha, the Dubai-based beauty mogul is donating AED 1 million… and the BEST part? You get to help choose where it goes.

Celebrating independence with a BIG impact

Huda Beauty is now 100% self-funded and completely family-owned. It’s a huge moment for the brand — and Huda is turning that win into something even bigger. Instead of keeping the spotlight on her business, she’s handing it over to causes that matter.

She’s always been about giving back

This isn’t the first time Huda’s used her platform for good. Whether it’s shining a light on humanitarian crises or backing her words with serious donations, she’s been consistent. Especially when it comes to Palestine — Huda’s been vocal, generous, and unafraid to speak up, even when it’s come at a personal or professional cost.

In 2023, Huda and her brand donated $1 million to organizations like Human Appeal and Doctors Without Borders to support Gaza. In 2024, she and her sister Mona gave another $500,000 to support Palestine and Lebanon during ongoing conflicts.

But she doesn’t just donate — she uses her voice. She’s called out injustice, stood by others who’ve spoken up, and hasn’t shied away from controversy. From public fallouts to industry backlash, Huda’s made it clear: her values come first.

The power’s in your hands

Thousands are applauding Huda for her generosity, flooding the comments with praise and heartfelt messages. Many are also leaving their suggestions for causes they believe deserve the AED 1 million donation, turning her post into a powerful space for community voices and collective impact.

