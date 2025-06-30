BOOK NOW: Turkish Icon İbrahim Tatlıses Is Coming To Dubai For One Night Only!

Brace yourselves…because one of THE most iconic names in Turkish music is coming to Dubai for ONE NIGHT ONLY.

Yup, and he’s the FIRST Turkish artist to headline at the venue.

Get ready for an extraordinary night of music and emotion as legendary Turkish artist İbrahim Tatlıses takes the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena for the very first time on 23 November 2025

Tatlıses has carved a remarkable legacy that spans decades, winning the hearts of fans around the world.

Book your tickets asap!

A night of timeless hits

Blending traditional Turkish Arabesk and folk with modern pop influences, his timeless hits like Mutlu Ol Yeter, Kara Üzüm Habbesi, and Aramam continue to resonate across generations. His music, rich with feeling and cultural depth, offers a powerful connection to Turkey’s musical heritage — making this performance a rare treat for both devoted fans and newcomers alike.

This highly anticipated concert promises more than just a night of entertainment — it’s a heartfelt celebration of culture, passion, and artistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by İBRAHİM TATLISES (@ibrahimtatlises)

In case you missed it

With every note, İbrahim Tatlıses will bring the spirit of Turkey to Dubai, showcasing the raw emotion and magnetic presence that have defined his career. Don’t miss your chance to witness a legend in action.

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

When? Sunday, November 23

Time? Starts at 8 pm

Price? Starts at AED 200

Book your tickets asap!