BOOK NOW: Turkish Icon İbrahim Tatlıses Is Coming To Dubai For One Night Only!

Brace yourselves…because one of THE most iconic names in Turkish music is coming to Dubai for ONE NIGHT ONLY.
Yup, and he’s the FIRST Turkish artist to headline at the venue.
Tatlıses has carved a remarkable legacy that spans decades, winning the hearts of fans around the world.
Blending traditional Turkish Arabesk and folk with modern pop influences, his timeless hits like Mutlu Ol Yeter, Kara Üzüm Habbesi, and Aramam continue to resonate across generations. His music, rich with feeling and cultural depth, offers a powerful connection to Turkey’s musical heritage — making this performance a rare treat for both devoted fans and newcomers alike.
This highly anticipated concert promises more than just a night of entertainment — it’s a heartfelt celebration of culture, passion, and artistry.
With every note, İbrahim Tatlıses will bring the spirit of Turkey to Dubai, showcasing the raw emotion and magnetic presence that have defined his career. Don’t miss your chance to witness a legend in action.
Where? Coca-Cola Arena
When? Sunday, November 23
Time? Starts at 8 pm
Price? Starts at AED 200
