Trump In The UAE: Top 7 Iconic Moments

The UAE was the last stop for US President Donald Trump, who embarked on a Gulf tour soon after assuming power.

The UAE went all out to welcome the president of the United States…and besides making major business deals, Trump got an up-close and personal look into the wonderful Emirati culture and power

Here’s counting down his top moments in this 2025 visit:

7. When the Burj Khalifa lit up to commemorate his visit

6. When President HH Sheikh Mohamed bestowed the Order of Zayed on Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

5. When the internet was stunned by the traditional Emirati cultural dance

Several news outlets had to put out explainers of Emirati culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi)

4. When the Grand Mosque closed to the public for the first time…just for Trump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

3. When Trump could not stop gushing about HH MBZ!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

2. When Trump posted a video of his trip and it read like a love letter to the UAE and its leadership

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

1. When Trump got only a single drop of the highest quality oil in the world

And he made sure his disappointment was known! (all in good humour…or was it?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smashi Business سماشي أعمال (@smashibusiness)