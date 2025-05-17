News

Trump In The UAE: Top 7 Iconic Moments

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The UAE was the last stop for US President Donald Trump, who embarked on a Gulf tour soon after assuming power.

The UAE went all out to welcome the president of the United States…and besides making major business deals, Trump got an up-close and personal look into the wonderful Emirati culture and power

Here’s counting down his top moments in this 2025 visit:

7. When the Burj Khalifa lit up to commemorate his visit

 

6. When President HH Sheikh Mohamed bestowed the Order of Zayed on Trump

5. When the internet was stunned by the traditional Emirati cultural dance

Several news outlets had to put out explainers of Emirati culture.

4. When the Grand Mosque closed to the public for the first time…just for Trump

3. When Trump could not stop gushing about HH MBZ!

2. When Trump posted a video of his trip and it read like a love letter to the UAE and its leadership

1. When Trump got only a single drop of the highest quality oil in the world

And he made sure his disappointment was known! (all in good humour…or was it?)

