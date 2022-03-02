Indian Vlogger Rifa Mehnu Has Passed Away In Her Dubai Home

The Indian community are shocked to hear that Rifa Mehnu had passed away in her Dubai home on March 2.

The first to report the news was her friend and influencer Alfala Vinoj Khan. She reported that the 20-year-old Rifa Mehnu was found dead at her apartment in Al Jafiliya.

There are currently rumours circulating that Rifa Mehnu died by suicide

Just yesterday both she and her husband Mehnaz Mehnu, were active on social media

According to Khaleej Times, Indian social worker Ashraf Thamarassery stated that efforts to repatriate her body to her hometown is being looked at. She also said that they are waiting on the forensics report from Dubai Police.

The Malayali social media celebrity had 315k followers on Instagram.

Comments are flooding both Mehnu and Alfala’s Instagram accounts, asking to know how Rifa passed away.