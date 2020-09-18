Dubai Peeps Went Into Panic Mode As Instagram Users Experienced A Complete App Blackout On Thursday Evening

Not just talking about myself here, but legit the good folks of Dubai (and people from ALL over the world) went into a complete PANIC mode seeing Instagram down for a solid 30 minutes last night. The social media application showed errors in loading, kept stalling, some experienced a complete blackout while others had their profiles taken down… overall Instagram was just NOT having it on Thursday night (September 17).

Thus, affecting Instagram insights and statistics as the numbers were under-reported. So if you chose last night to upload a pic or story, then chances are that it might not have performed up to its usual mark.

So well… now you know, it wasn’t you or your internet provider, it was the app itself acting up.

Users also reported facing trouble when trying to log in or navigate through Facebook as well.