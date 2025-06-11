The iPhone 17 Price In The UAE Might Have You Packing For Dubai

Apple’s iPhone 17 is set to launch between September 11 and 13, and UAE prices are already turning heads. The base model is expected to start at AED 3,799 in Dubai and beyond. Dubai trip, anyone?

Tempting enough to make you consider a quick trip?

Every September, iPhone fans look forward to Apple’s big launch. This year, the iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced between September 11 and 13. As always, the big questions are: what’s new, and how much will it cost?

In the UAE, the base iPhone 17 is expected to start at AED 3,799. In comparison, it may cost around USD 899 in the US and INR 89,900 in India. This makes the UAE one of the more affordable places to buy the iPhone, especially when compared to India and Pakistan, where extra taxes raise the price.

The new iPhone 17 lineup is also exciting. It will likely include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new version called the iPhone 17 Air. This new Air model might be thinner and lighter, with premium features. Overall, Apple users can expect more variety in design, size, and performance.

iPhone 17 features

The iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of the most unique iPhones yet. It’s expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.5mm at its slimmest point. The device may feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with Face ID and possibly a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple fans can also expect a single 48MP rear camera placed on a new elongated camera bar, along with a 24MP front camera… and many more!

