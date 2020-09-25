IPL Players Were Spotted Sporting Black Armbands As A Tribute To The Late Australian Cricketer Dean Jones The international cricket community has been mourning the loss of and paying tribute to the Aussie cricket guru, Dean Jones, who passed away at the age of 59. The former Australian cricketer passed away in Mumbai, India on Thursday, September 24 after a severe suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held here in the UAE.

In the wake of the news, IPL organisers shared a statement expressing their shock on the untimely demise of Dean Jones We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr Dean Jones,” the IPL statement said. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief.

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

The comms pay their tributes to Dean Jones who passed away earlier today in Mumbai. Rest in peace, Deano pic.twitter.com/WrUyVYcHrE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

ALL Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) players paid tribute to the late cricket legend by sporting matching black armbands to mark their respect for former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai Kings XI Punjab also registered their first win of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Thursday, September 24 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a solid 97 runs. Kings XI Punjab finished on a slamming total of 206/3 while stopping RCB for 109 in 17 overs.

Skipper and KXIP captain, KL Rahul won the title ‘Man of the Match’ for plundering an insane 132 runs off 69 balls

No prizes for guessing who is our Man of the Match for Match 6 of #Dream11IPL.@klrahul11 #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/ugxGioQNPV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Although young Ravi Bishnoi stole the show as he got the better of Aaron Finch with what one could call a leggie’s delight!!